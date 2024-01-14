VRE budget approved; Saturday service, fare increase

Virginia Railway Express: “The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) fiscal year (FY) 2025 budget received final approval Thursday evening, as the second of its two parent commissions voted to adopt the budget and accompanying six-year capital improvement program (CIP).”

“VRE’s FY 2025 operating budget totals $119.9 million, which includes operations, maintenance, and existing debt service. This is an increase of $11.0 million or 10 percent over the FY 2024 operating budget. The budget includes increases to fares of 5 percent and jurisdictional contributions of 14 percent. Both take effect July 1. VRE’s last broad-based fare increase was 3 percent in FY 2020.”

“The budget allows for the first-ever operation of VRE Saturday service, eliminates fares for those ages 18 and under, and simplifies fare payment options. Agreements with VRE’s host railroads – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, and Norfolk Southern – must be reached before Saturday service can begin.”