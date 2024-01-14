Cold moves in, snow chances rise, road treatment underway | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “With the Arctic cold front tracking through, Wind Advisories have been issued for much of the area. Otherwise, snow showers persist along the Alleghenies, while some may impact areas north of I-70. This week brings cold weather and chances for light snow. ”

Tonight

A slight chance of snow after 1 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

M.L.King Day

A chance of snow, mainly between 10 am and 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Snow likely, mainly after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday

A chance of snow before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

VDOT Fredericksburg: “Interstate 95 travelers in the Fredericksburg area may encounter brief delays today as a mobile operation of Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews pre-treat the interstate with a brine solution ahead of light snow forecast for Monday, Jan. 15. Pre-treatment will begin around 9 a.m. today and continue through the day until complete on Interstate 95 northbound and southbound between exits 98 (Route 30/Doswell) and 150 (Route 619/Triangle).”

“Virginia State Police will escort the slow-moving equipment to ensure tanker trucks applying the brine and crash cushion trucks can travel together. Tanker trucks travel at slower speeds to spray the brine solution on the road with precision, and to ensure an adequate amount is absorbed in the pavement.”