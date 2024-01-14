Police recover dog shot with projectile

From Prince William police:

“Animal Cruelty– On Satruday, January 13 at 8:30AM, officers responded to the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Rd. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a dog that was located with an injury consistent with being struck with a projectile. A resident located the dog suffering from the injury in the area and contacted police. The dog, an American Bully, 1-3 years on age, red/tan and white in color, was transported to an emergency veterinarian.”

“The dog has received medical care and is resting comfortably at this time. PWC Animal Services is seeking assistance from the public on identifying the dog and information about the events leading up to the dog being located this morning. Anyone with information please contact Prince William County Police on their tipline 703-792-7000.”