OmniRide holds ‘Extended Season of Giving Food Drive’

OmniRide: “OmniRide will hold an Extended Season of Giving Food Drive January 16 – January 19 in an effort to be a good partner in service to the community. In addition to accepting non-perishable donations on the buses, the organization will be accepting non-perishables in-person at several local government locations, and monetary donations online at the organization’s website.”

“The food drive will help to replenish shelves at local food pantries – one on each side of Prince William County. ACTS is on the east end of the county in Dumfries, and in addition to providing food assistance, offers utility assistance, programs to address domestic and sexual abuse, suicide prevention, and more. SERVE is in Manassas and provides food, shelter, utility assistance, services in foster care and adoption, health and dental services, mental health services, and more.”