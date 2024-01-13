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Arctic cold Sunday, snow chances Monday | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Serving fresh craft beer at four taprooms located throughout Northern Virginia! Visit us today to grab a flight and take some fresh craft beer with you to go!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “An Arctic front will pass through the area on Sunday. Snow squalls will be possible, especially along/north of US-50. Additional advisories are in effect across the Allegheny Front for the snow and sub-zero wind chills Sunday night.”

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday
Scattered snow showers between 10am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 21 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday
A slight chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night
A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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