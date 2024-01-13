Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Serving fresh craft beer at four taprooms located throughout Northern Virginia! Visit us today to grab a flight and take some fresh craft beer with you to go!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “An Arctic front will pass through the area on Sunday. Snow squalls will be possible, especially along/north of US-50. Additional advisories are in effect across the Allegheny Front for the snow and sub-zero wind chills Sunday night.”

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Scattered snow showers between 10am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 21 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday

A slight chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.