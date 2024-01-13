Crash wasn’t ‘all good’ as reported; Teens charged

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “Two Stafford teenagers are lucky to be alive after a serious DUI crash Thursday morning.”

“On January 10th at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sergeant M.E. Gordon, Deputy D.S. Jett, and Deputy M.A. Holub responded to the area of Plantation Drive and Newcastle Place for an auto accident. Communication Officers received a crash notification before a female called in advising everything was “all good” and the crash was minor. When deputies arrived, they discovered just the opposite, a vehicle was overturned in a ditch. Luckily, all occupants were able to exit the vehicle with only minor injuries.”

“As Deputy Jett was arriving, he observed the female, who would be identified as the driver, discard a bag in a nearby flower bed. As Deputy Jett conversed with the 18-year-old driver he noticed signs of intoxication. Later into the investigation, the bag was recovered with empty cans of alcoholic beverages. When he confronted the driver on this, she admitted to consuming alcohol. It was also discovered she did not possess a driver’s license, but did possess a nicotine vape.”

“The driver was charged with driving under the influence, driving after illegally consuming alcohol, unlawful possession of tobacco, driving without a driver’s license, and reckless driving. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Her 19-year-old passenger provided false identities, despite being given numerous opportunities to be truthful. When the truth was finally discovered, the passenger was charged with identity theft and falsely identifying herself to law enforcement. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.”