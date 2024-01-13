‘Captain America himself’ catches Woodbridge brothers accused of theft

Dontae Jones Frederick Jones III

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On January 11th at approximately 12:34 p.m. Deputy J.A. Brooks responded to Walmart, located at 11 Village Parkway, for a report of a larceny.”

“Staff advised two suspects walked out of the store with multiple electronic devices. During their not so great escape, the suspect vehicle Hulk-smashed into another customer’s vehicle. Luckily, staff was able to provide a great description of the suspect vehicle and its license plate. Using the superpower of technology, Deputy Brooks used his radio to broadcast the suspect vehicle’s description to nearby units.”

“Captain America himself, Sergeant J.T. Harrod III, jumped onto I-95 and engaged his emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. Instead, the suspect vehicle continued driving in a reckless manner, kicking off a pursuit. The suspects were now faced with the dastardly villain that all Stafford County residents fear, I-95 traffic. With nowhere to go and Sergeant Harrod right on their tail, they were boxed in faster than The Flash. Deputies were able to conduct a high-risk traffic stop executed better than recent Marvel movies and took the suspects into custody.”

“The nearly $1,300 worth of stolen items were recovered and returned to Walmart. The driver, Dontae Jones, 42, was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, hit and run, grand larceny, as well as, conspiring to commit larceny. The passenger, Frederick Jones III, 43, was charged with grand larceny and conspiring to commit larceny. Dontae was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond while Frederick was held on a $2,500 secured bond.”