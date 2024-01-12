Flood waters leave debris on River Road

[Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office]

As reported earlier this week, Wednesday’s heavy rains caused the Rappahannock River to spill its banks.

In the photos above, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office shows us the damage the river caused to River Road, which runs along the river bank.

River Road links Routes 1 and 3 via Falmouth and provides access to John Lee Pratt Park, home of Stafford County’s Independence Day fireworks celebration.

VDOT reports it’s working on cleaning up the mess.

I had to end this post with the predictably witty comment from the sheriff’s office; “The floodwater on River Road has receded faster than The Rock’s hairline, but there is still a great deal of clean-up required. Thanks to Volunteer Traffic Safety Sergeant Seymour for capturing these photos.”