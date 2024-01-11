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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington — Updated 3:30 p.m.: “A potent low pressure system will arrive Friday PM, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. A Flood Watch is in effect for areas along/east of the Blue Ridge. Additionally, wind headlines are in effect for the Allegheny Front and along the waters Friday PM into the overnight hours.”

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

A chance of rain after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Light east wind becoming southeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

Rain before 1am, then a chance of showers after 1am. Low around 41. Windy, with a southeast wind 20 to 29 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 50. Windy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.