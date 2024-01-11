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Updated forecast: Flood watch begins Friday | Sponsored by Water’s End Brewery

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Serving fresh craft beer at four taprooms located throughout Northern Virginia! Visit us today to grab a flight and take some fresh craft beer with you to go!

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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington — Updated 3:30 p.m.: “A potent low pressure system will arrive Friday PM, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. A Flood Watch is in effect for areas along/east of the Blue Ridge. Additionally, wind headlines are in effect for the Allegheny Front and along the waters Friday PM into the overnight hours.”

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday
A chance of rain after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Light east wind becoming southeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night
Rain before 1am, then a chance of showers after 1am. Low around 41. Windy, with a southeast wind 20 to 29 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 50. Windy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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