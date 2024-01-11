These Pringles are suspiciously good

Free water: I was out today with the emergency management folks distributing water to those living under a boil-water advisory east of Route 1 in North Stafford.

Crews have given away more than 1,000 cases of water from the parking lot of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

I’m expecting an update on the fix to the broken water pipe that prompted the situation soon.

New Local Spotlight member: I’m excited to welcome Peden Accounting Services in Manassas to the Local Spotlight team.

Local Spotlight is big advertising for small budgets, including non-profits.

Events: I like to pull events posted to our Potomac Local News Events Calendar to feature in this post. So, if you’re not posting your events to our FREE calendar, how will I know to pull them?

Event for your Thursday: “Drawing & Painting Series: Still Life: Join us at the library to enhance your artistic skills and create a beautiful still life! Manassas Park City Library 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, Virginia 20111.”

Ornamental: ICYM Mike Salmon’s story about Occoquan being this year’s Christmas Town, here you go.

Please become a member to enjoy all of our local news.

Your membership goes to pay our reporters, so thank you.

Poll: I posted a poll on the site yesterday following news some public school children in New York City were told to stay home so that illegal immigrants could shelter inside their school.

I’m always seeking new poll questions, so feel free to leave some in the comments on this post on our website.

Kiser’s Cranium: It’s a random thought, as many are inside my head, but Pringles Suspicious Stew chips are addictive.