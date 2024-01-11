These Pringles are suspiciously good

Free water: I was out today with the emergency management folks distributing water to those living under a boil-water advisory east of Route 1 in North Stafford.
- Crews have given away more than 1,000 cases of water from the parking lot of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
- I’m expecting an update on the fix to the broken water pipe that prompted the situation soon.
New Local Spotlight member: I’m excited to welcome Peden Accounting Services in Manassas to the Local Spotlight team.
- Local Spotlight is big advertising for small budgets, including non-profits.
Events: I like to pull events posted to our Potomac Local News Events Calendar to feature in this post. So, if you’re not posting your events to our FREE calendar, how will I know to pull them?
- Event for your Thursday: “Drawing & Painting Series: Still Life: Join us at the library to enhance your artistic skills and create a beautiful still life! Manassas Park City Library 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, Virginia 20111.”
Ornamental: ICYM Mike Salmon’s story about Occoquan being this year’s Christmas Town, here you go.
- Please become a member to enjoy all of our local news.
- Your membership goes to pay our reporters, so thank you.
Poll: I posted a poll on the site yesterday following news some public school children in New York City were told to stay home so that illegal immigrants could shelter inside their school.
- I’m always seeking new poll questions, so feel free to leave some in the comments on this post on our website.
Kiser’s Cranium: It’s a random thought, as many are inside my head, but Pringles Suspicious Stew chips are addictive.
- They’re in a green-colored tin but don’t confuse them with the brand’s sour cream and onion flavor.
- These chips have a salt and pepper-like taste, with a few other flavors like onion and tomato mixed in.
- I tried them for the first time, and while they’re not the best-tasting Pringles, I’ve never sat down and eaten a can of chips in one setting until now.
- I still don’t know why.