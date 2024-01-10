Poll: Should illegal immigrants replace students at public schools?

“Students at a Brooklyn high school were kicked out of the classroom to make room for nearly 2,000 migrants who were evacuated from a controversial tent shelter due to a monster storm closing in on the Big Apple,” reports the New York Post.
Would you be supportive of allowing your child to change to virtual learning so undocumented immigrants could have a place to stay?
I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!