Manassas Park students’ eyes opened to the arts

Manassas Park Middle School students visited an art gallery in Woodbridge as part of an educational field trip.

The 25 students in grades six through eight came to Open Space Arts at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center on Wednesday, January 10. According to a press release from the art house, the students came to Woodbridge as part of their curriculum of growth, development, and a flourishing of their innate artistic talents in the New Year.”

“…Open Space Arts seeks to provide an inclusive environment for students to participate in enriching art events, fostering a widespread appreciation and engagement in the arts among our local youth,” states the release.

The students viewed the “Art, Literally” exhibition, which features contemporary multimedia artwork where the art house encouraged artists to challenge and push the boundaries of their artistic expression in their mediums of choice. The result is a colorful mix of abstract work and displays of certain personalities, such as Marilyn Monroe, painted on canvas.

Prince William Arts Council Chairwoman Alice Mergler spoke about valuing and developing their creative abilities.

The students who attended the field trip on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, are in grades six through eight. More field trips to the art house like this one are scheduled for schools in Manassas, Gainesville, and Woodbridge.

Open Space Arts is a multi-discipline arts center showcasing local creativity of all forms, from 30-day exhibitions to art installations, cultural shows, live performances, and programs, and is located at Stonebridge Shopping Center, between Ulta and Loft.

The center is funded, in part, by the Prince William County Government, which provided $193,000 for nonprofit arts organizations last year.