Knife found on student at Potomac High School

Prince William police reported the following incidents.

“Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds – On January 3 at 1:38 p.m., the School Security Officer (SRO) assigned to Potomac High School located at 3401 Panther Pride Drive in [Wodbridge] was alerted to a student in possession of a weapon. The investigation revealed the student, identified as the accused, was being detained on an unrelated detention order when he was found in possession of a knife. The SRO determined at no time did the accused brandish the weapon in a way to threaten students, faculty, or staff. Following the investigation, the SRO obtained petitions for the accused, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile. On January 6, after consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in a formal action and will be handled through the court process at a later date. Charged on January 6: [Juvenile] A 15-year-old male juvenile of Dumfries. Charged with possession of weapon on school grounds. Court Date: Pending | Status: Charged/Petitions Obtained.”

Prince William Police Department: “Armed Robbery – On January 5 at 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 15300 block of Blacksmith Terrace in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed a 16-year-old male juvenile, accompanied by a 15-year-old male acquaintance arranged to sell marijuana to three other juveniles via a social media app at a nearby playground. During the encounter, the three juvenile suspects struck both victims with firearms before taking the marijuana and fleeing on foot. Minor injuries were reported by one of the victims. The suspects were described as black males wearing dark-colored clothing.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery – On January 6 at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Woodlee Terrace Apartments located in the 12500 block of Gordon Boulevard in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 28-year-old man, was he was approached by two unknown men as he exited his apartment building. During the encounter, the men demanded money from the victim. When the victim refused, the suspects pushed, chocked, and kicked the victim before taking his money. The suspects then fled the area on foot. Minor injuries were reported. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. Suspect Descriptions: A light-skinned male, in his 30’s, approximately 6’2, with a thicker build and a full beard. Last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and baggy pants. A black male, approximately 5’11, with a thin build, and a goatee. Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black baggy pants.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm | Road Rage Related – On January 6 at 12:46 p.m., officers responded to the area of Gideon Drive near Smoketown Road in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed the victim, a 28-year-old man, was driving on Gideon Road when he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a black Chevrolet Tahoe. Both vehicles stopped near the above intersection where the victim approached the driver of the Tahoe where a verbal altercation escalated. During the encounter, the driver of the Tahoe brandished a firearm and fired a round into the air before fleeing. No injuries or property damage reported. The driver was described as a Hispanic male wearing a red hat and a grey hooded sweatshirt.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On January 4 at 9:17 p.m., officers responded to Lindsay Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 8100 Centreville Road in Manassas to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed an employee located a vehicle on the lot with a bullet hole and fragment in the hood. The vehicle was struck sometime between 5:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was both parked on the lot and used in a test drive. It is currently unknown where the vehicle was struck. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related – On January 6 at 9:27 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 3700 block of Turn Back Trail in Triangle to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old man, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. At one point during the encounter, the accused brandished a firearm before using the firearm to physically strike the victim. The accused then grabbed the victim’s neck before the parties separated. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Carlyle Matthew MITCHELL, was arrested. Arrested on January 6: Carlyle Matthew MITCHELL, 38, of the 3700 block of Turn Back Trail in Triangle. Charged with strangulation, brandishing a firearm, and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related – On December 29, officers responded to investigate a domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred in the 16500 block of River Ridge Boulevard in Woodbridge during the afternoon of December 22. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation in a parked vehicle that escalated. During the encounter, the accused got on top of the victim and struck her before grabbing her neck. At one point, the victim was physically prevented from getting out of the vehicle by the accused. After the accused drove out of the area, the victim was able to leave the vehicle. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Daniel Xavier COWARD, who was taken into custody on January 7, 2024. Arrested on January 7, 2024: Daniel Xavier COWARD, 23, of 301 Wingfoot Court in Accokeek, Maryland. Charged with strangulation, abduction, and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On January 5 at 10:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 14500 block of Earlham Court in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic dispute. While investigating the incident, officers identified the primary aggressor as the accused. When officer’s attempted to detain the accused, he actively resisted and refused to follow officers’ commands. During the brief

struggle, the accused pushed an officer and elbowed a second officer before being detained without further incident. An initial party involved in the domestic and an officer reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jason Antonio SOSA, was arrested. Arrested on January 5: Jason Antonio SOSA, 24, of the 14500 block of Earlham Court in Woodbridge. Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 1 count of domestic assault & battery, and 1 count of obstruction of justice. Court Date: Pending | Bond: $2,500 Unsecured Bond.”