Gainesville supervisor nominates PW Digital Gateway critics to the planning commission, other county boards

“Retired NASA scientist John Lyver, a fierce critic of the massive Prince William Digital Gateway data center development, was appointed to the county planning commission Tuesday during the Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ first meeting of the new year,” reports Shannon Clark at the Prince William Times.

We incorrectly posted a photo of Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy in an earlier version of this post.