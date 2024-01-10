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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by Water’s End Brewery

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Serving fresh craft beer at four taprooms located throughout Northern Virginia! Visit us today to grab a flight and take some fresh craft beer with you to go!

 

 

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Behind a strong frontal system, flooding continues around rivers, creeks & small streams. Otherwise, today will bring cool/blustery conditions, with snow showers along the Alleghenies. Another impactful system moves into the area by Friday.”

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 6 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Friday
Rain after 1 pm. High near 54. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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