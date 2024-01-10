Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by Water’s End Brewery

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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Behind a strong frontal system, flooding continues around rivers, creeks & small streams. Otherwise, today will bring cool/blustery conditions, with snow showers along the Alleghenies. Another impactful system moves into the area by Friday.”

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 6 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Rain after 1 pm. High near 54. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 80%.