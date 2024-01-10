North Carolina man is Marine Corps Museum’s 7 millionth visitor

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “The National Museum of the Marine Corps (NMMC) welcomed the 7 millionth visitor when Timothy Kapp, Jr of Youngsville, North Carolina, crossed the threshold on November 10, 2023.”

“Kapp, a Marine veteran with 12 years of service, and his wife, Kelli, traveled to the Museum for the Marine Corps birthday ceremony but traffic delayed their arrival. This is the first time they’ve been thankful for traffic jams, according to Kapp.”

“Museum Acting Director David Vickers gave Kapp a surprise ‘behind the scenes’ look at the coming galleries, which tell Marine Corps history from 1976 to 2016. The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation presented Kapp with a gift bag containing NMMC and Marine Corps memorabilia and a certificate for a memorial brick honoring Kapp as the 7 millionth visitor.”

“The NMMC opened its doors on November 10, 2006, the 231st birthday of the Marine Corps. Since that day, an average of nearly 412,000 visitors per year have experienced the history of the Corps.”

“Many visitors are veterans who experienced the history first-hand. Thousands of students visit each year as well, gaining insight into the past in order to successfully lead in the future. Many young Marines were inspired to join simply because they visited this beautiful monument–a testament to the honor, courage, commitment and sacrifice that epitomizes the United States Marine Corps.”