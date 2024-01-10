City to honor Huntley with downtown parade, pep-rally at baseball stadium

Fredericksburg Mayor Kerry P. Devine declared January 21, 2024, “Huntley Day” in Fredericksburg.

At the January 9 City Council Meeting, she honored Michael Huntley, the winner of season 24 of The Voice on NBC, with a Mayoral Proclamation recognizing Huntley’s perseverance and dedication to his profession. Huntley is a recognized singer-songwriter and son of Fredericksburg, who performs American Blues.

Huntley credits his connection to the Fredericksburg community as an important part of his musical journey, and it’s only fitting that his hometown supporters join in the celebration, according to a city press release.

“In declaring “Huntley Day” on January 21, the Mayor proudly announced the City of Fredericksburg’s plans for a Huntley Homecoming celebration, benefitting Loisann’s Hope House. The celebration will be a celebrity processional at 1 p.m. downtown, primarily along Huntley’s performance venues. At 3 p.m., a pep rally-style event will be held at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium, home of the FredNats.

The stadium event is not a concert.

“Admission to the stadium is free. However, RSVP is required due to limited capacity. Attendees may RSVP online at fxbg.com/huntley. Registration for RSVP vouchers will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 11, and remain open until capacity is filled.”

Huntley’s gratitude toward the Fredericksburg community includes his passion for supporting those in our community who are struggling. At his request, the Huntley Homecoming celebration will include raising awareness and fundraising for Loisann’s Hope House, which is the Fredericksburg region’s oldest family homeless shelter.