“He’s belted out rockers and powered through soulful ballads, but one thing’s remained consistent about Huntley’s journey through Season 24 of The Voice: The guy just never seems to miss a musical step,” NBC posted to its website.
Fredericksburg-area native ‘Huntley’ wins ‘The Voice’
By Uriah Kiser
|
Author
-
I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!