Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by Water’s End Brewery

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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “A high-impact system is set to impact the area today into Wednesday. Flooding rains, coastal flooding, strong winds, and mountain wintry precipitation are all expected. Conditions deteriorate after dark as a brunt of the storm tracks from I-95 toward the Bay.”

Today

Rain. High near 58. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three-quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight

Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 39. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.