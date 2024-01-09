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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by Water’s End Brewery

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Serving fresh craft beer at four taprooms located throughout Northern Virginia! Visit us today to grab a flight and take some fresh craft beer with you to go!

 

 

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “A high-impact system is set to impact the area today into Wednesday. Flooding rains, coastal flooding, strong winds, and mountain wintry precipitation are all expected. Conditions deteriorate after dark as a brunt of the storm tracks from I-95 toward the Bay.”

Today
Rain. High near 58. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three-quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight
Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 39. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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