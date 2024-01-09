Storm ending later tonight; School delays posting now for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024

We’re already hearing from public school divisions in our region about operations for tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Stafford County Public Schools: “Due to extensive flooding in the county and significant power outages, Stafford Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday, January 10. We will reassess conditions by 6:30 a.m.”

King George County Public Schools: “After consulting with the Sheriff’s Office and our Transportation Department, King George County is experiencing flooding, downed trees, and power outages. KGCS will open two hours late tomorrow, January 10, 2024.”

According to the National Weather Service, the rain and wind will move out of our region at about 11 p.m.. However, winds will gust as much as 55 mph before the storm subsides.

Overnight temperatures will fall to the high 30s, while highs on Wednesday will top near 50 degrees with breezy conditions and winds gusting to 16 to 20 mph.

The storm will leave flooded roads and swollen creeks. Much of our region remains under a flood warning, meaning water spills over roads until 11 p.m.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple road closures due to flooding today, crashes, and downed wires.

We’ll update this post when we have more.