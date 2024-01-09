Dumfries man, 19, charged in police pursuit

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “A 19-year-old Dumfries man faces multiple charges out of two jurisdictions after a grand larceny offense turned into a pursuit.”

“On January 6th at approximately 3:04 p.m. deputies responded to a larceny call. The victim advised he attempted to sell a $3,000 chain to someone he met through Instagram. When they met in a parking area on West Cambridge Street, the suspect provided fake money, took the chain, and fled in a waiting vehicle. The victim further advised he was currently following the suspect vehicle in his own vehicle in the area of Chatham Heights Road. At the intersection of Butler Road and Richmond Highway, deputies spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.”

“Instead of stopping, the suspect vehicle ran a red light, nearly causing an accident, and accelerated in an attempt to flee into the city of Fredericksburg. As deputies engaged in a pursuit, our Communications Officers informed the Fredericksburg Police Department of the fleeing vehicle. The pursuit was called off at the county line. Moments later, the Fredericksburg Police Department informed deputies the suspect vehicle had gotten into an auto accident within their jurisdiction and the three occupants fled on foot. Two of the three suspects were caught by Fredericksburg Police Officers.”

The driver’s name is Kijhan Henson, police add.