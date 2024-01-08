Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg District

Interstate 95 at mile post 118 at Thornburg

Interstate 95 Northbound: Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 132-134 for work zone barrier repair. I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing construction.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday – Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 134-136 for guardrail installation. 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 134-136 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

Interstate 95 Southbound: Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 134-136 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) Off-Ramp: Monday – Friday, midnight – 3 a.m. Off-ramp closure for overhead sign installation. The off-ramp from Interstate 95 southbound to Route 17 northbound and Route 17 Business will be closed from midnight-3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, weather permitting. Additional overnight closures between midnight-3 a.m. are possible on the mornings of Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 12, if required. An alternate route is exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Centreport Parkway and Route 1 southbound to access Route 17 Business/Route 17 northbound.

Stafford County: Route 17: Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating single northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 at the bridge over Deep Run. Bridge maintenance.

Route 17 Southbound: Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for paving.

Short Street: Monday – Friday, midnight – 3 a.m. Short Street will be closed overnight for milling and paving. Detour will direct drivers to continue south on Route 17 Business to Olde Forge Drive, where travelers can access Thomas Lane to return to Short Street.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures between Route 17 and Thomas Lane for paving.

Route 606 (Ferry Road): Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. Single lane closure with one-way alternating traffic between Route 3 Business and Town and Country Drive. Work under permit.

Spotsylvania County: I-95 Southbound Exit 126 Off-Ramp and Route 1 Southbound: A second right turn lane is under construction from the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 onto Route 1 southbound. Route 1 southbound is being widened from the off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional turn lane. A second right turn lane is being added from Route 1 southbound to Southpoint Parkway. Traffic islands will be installed along Southpoint Parkway as a safety improvement to allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic exiting from side streets. Additional right turn lane added to Southpoint Parkway to Route 1 southbound. Project completion in Aug. 2025.

Route 3 and Orange Plank Road: Construction is underway to modify the intersection of Route 3 and Orange Plank Rd. to a new traffic pattern to enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and reduce conflict points. Project completion in spring 2024.

Route 17 (Mills Drive) Overpass Replacement and Widening: Construction started in Dec. 2020 to replace the existing two-lane interstate overpass on Route 17 with a four-lane bridge. Route 17 is being widened to four lanes until just east of the Hospital Boulevard/Germanna Point Drive intersection. A shared-use path, sidewalk, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be added as part of the project. Project contract completion is Feb. 2024.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) and Hood Drive: Hood Drive is reduced to a single lane between Route 1 and Route 208 (Courthouse Road), carrying only northbound traffic. Southbound traffic should follow the posted detour along Courthouse Road and Route 1 southbound. New right and left turn lanes are under construction at an entrance to a future U.S. Veterans Health Administration outpatient clinic. Additional turn lanes will be built on northbound Hood Drive approaching Courthouse Road. A raised median on Hood Drive will separate northbound and southbound traffic between Courthouse Road and McGowan Drive. Additional sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be installed at the intersection. Project completion in June 2024.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) Widening: Mudd Tavern Road is being widened to four lanes between I-95 and Route 1. A new secondary access route, Route 2092, will be built parallel to Mudd Tavern Road, and will connect with South Roxbury Mill Road and Dan Bell Lane. Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road) is reduced to a single lane approaching the traffic signal at the Route 1 intersection through spring 2024 to allow space for widening activities. Project completion in May 2025.

—Virginia Department of Transportation