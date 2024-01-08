News

Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by Water’s End Brewery

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Serving fresh craft beer at four taprooms located throughout Northern Virginia! Visit us today to grab a flight and take some fresh craft beer with you to go!

 

 

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “An impactful storm system will move through the area Tuesday. Potential impacts: – Wintry Weather in the mountains – Flooding from heavy rainfall – Coastal Flooding – River Flooding – Storm Force Winds over the waters – Strong Winds over land.”

Today
Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight A slight chance of rain after 4 am. Increasing clouds, with a low of around 30. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday
Rain, mainly after 7 am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61. Windy, with a southeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

Tuesday Night
Rain, mainly before 1 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 41. Windy, with a southeast wind of 23 to 28 mph, becoming southwest 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts