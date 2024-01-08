Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by Water’s End Brewery

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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “An impactful storm system will move through the area Tuesday. Potential impacts: – Wintry Weather in the mountains – Flooding from heavy rainfall – Coastal Flooding – River Flooding – Storm Force Winds over the waters – Strong Winds over land.”

Today

Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight A slight chance of rain after 4 am. Increasing clouds, with a low of around 30. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Rain, mainly after 7 am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61. Windy, with a southeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

Tuesday Night

Rain, mainly before 1 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 41. Windy, with a southeast wind of 23 to 28 mph, becoming southwest 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.