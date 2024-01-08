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McPike files bill to allow non-citizens to become police officers

By Uriah Kiser
McPike

Virginia Scope: “Sen. Jeremy McPike (D-Prince William, Stafford) filed a bill that would allow ‘Dreamers’ to become either a chief of police, police officer of a locality, deputy sheriff, jail officer or law-enforcement officer in Virginia.”

“McPike says the request for this bill came from the Prince William County Police Department. “They have a great candidate who grew up here, and this is the only country she knows and loves. She has always dreamed of being a police officer,” he said in an interview.”

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