Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by Water’s End Brewery

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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “A chilly, but colorful sunrise this morning with high pressure overhead. Temperatures start in the teens and 20s with highs in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s today. Wintry precipitation arrives from the south Saturday morning.”

Today

Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light south wind.

Saturday

Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 1pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 40. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 9 mph.