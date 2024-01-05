Stafford stabbing arrest in Shelton Knolls

Stafford County Sheriff’s Department:“On January 2 at approximately 7:58 a.m. Communications Officers received a call from someone advising they had just been stabbed. Due to the nature of the call, deputies quickly responded to the Shelton Knolls Subdivision. When deputies arrived, they observed two males holding another down. Deputies took over the scene by detaining the suspect, providing first aid to the victim, and uncovering what occurred.”

“It was discovered the suspect, Randull Washington Jr., was upset due to a family matter and began making threats. An argument escalated into a fight between Washington Jr. and another family member. The victim attempted to intervene in the altercation when Washington Jr. stabbed him in the back of the neck. Both the family member and victim were able to disarm Washington Jr. and hold him down until deputies arrived.”

“The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injury. Washington Jr. was charged with felonious assault, as well as, domestic assault and battery. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”