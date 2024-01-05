Stafford scammer asks victims to transfer money into Bitcoin

Stafford County Sheriff’s Department: “Recently, deputies have responded to multiple reports involving the suspects obtaining money by false pretenses. The suspects identify themselves as deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and inform the victim they missed jury duty. In order to avoid being arrested, the suspect gives directions to the victim to transfer money into Bitcoin and send it to them. Many times, the suspects spoof their number in order to make it look like our non-emergency number.”

“Scams like these play on the victim’s emotions and demand they be quick or face legal action. As a reminder, no law enforcement agency, including the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, will demand money over the phone. We also do not accept Bitcoin as any kind of payment in any matters. If you are ever unsure about the sincerity of a call from someone posing as a deputy, hang up and call us directly. We will be able to properly inform you if you are wanted.”