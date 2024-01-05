A Westmoreland County man is behind bars suspected of shooting and killing a man in Stafford County.

Deputies were called to White Oak Road, near the Virginia Virginia Department of Transportation Residency, just after midnight Saturday, December 30, 2023, to find a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews took the unidentified 33-year-old victim of King George to a hospital, where he died. Police have still not released his name.

Darren Jamal Newman, 29, was arrested today in Richmond, according to a Facebook post by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. The department did not announce his charges in the post.

The name of the Deacon Road shooting victim is the second the department has not released in recent weeks. On Saturday, December 14, sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man they said was making threats to the deputies.

Sheriff David Decatur has not released his name, a departure from routine procedures under his tenure since taking office in 2016. The deputies involved in the shooting were placed on routine administrative leave.

Authorities closed Route 1, a major thoroughfare, for 14 hours while deputies worked the incident.