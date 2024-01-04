Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by Water’s End Brewery

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Serving fresh craft beer at four taprooms located throughout Northern Virginia! Visit us today to grab a flight and take some fresh craft beer with you to go!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Wintry weather is expected across much of the region Saturday to Saturday night. The greatest impacts from snow & ice appear to be in areas along & west of the Blue Ridge, with moderate to heavy rain reducing totals further east. More: http://weather.gov/lwx/winter”

Today

Scattered sprinkles and flurries before 10 am, then scattered sprinkles between 10 am and noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. North wind around 6 mph becomes light and variable.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday

Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 1 pm. High near 39. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night

Rain is likely, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%.