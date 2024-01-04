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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by Water’s End Brewery

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Serving fresh craft beer at four taprooms located throughout Northern Virginia! Visit us today to grab a flight and take some fresh craft beer with you to go!

 

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Wintry weather is expected across much of the region Saturday to Saturday night. The greatest impacts from snow & ice appear to be in areas along & west of the Blue Ridge, with moderate to heavy rain reducing totals further east. More: http://weather.gov/lwx/winter

Today
Scattered sprinkles and flurries before 10 am, then scattered sprinkles between 10 am and noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. North wind around 6 mph becomes light and variable.

Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday
Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 1 pm. High near 39. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night
Rain is likely, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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