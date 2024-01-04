Teens throw movie-like party in Park Ridge neighborhood



The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents.

“Park Ridge Subdivision, 1/3, 12:03 a.m. Deputy P.J. Leon responded to a disturbance. A neighbor advised he believed a juvenile party was occurring. When Deputy Leon arrived and looked through the open door, he observed a party much like a scene from the movie Sixteen Candles, complete with beer pong, marijuana, and juveniles. Criminal complaints for unlawful possession of alcohol and underage possession of marijuana were filed for the juvenile hosting the party at his residence. The other 12 party goers were turned over to a responsible guardian.”

“Target, 1090 Stafford Market Place, 1/2, 3:17 p.m. Deputy X.D. Bates responded to a larceny. Staff advised two individuals stole approximately $800 worth of items. They further advised both suspects have been seen stealing from other Targets in the area. Deputy Bates was able to identify both suspects and warrants will be obtained.”

“7-Eleven, 3623 Richmond Highway, 1/2, 11:06 a.m. Deputy A.J. Layug responded to a larceny. Staff advised a female wearing a “God is dope” hoodie stole from the business before leaving in a Toyota Corolla. Using video footage of the larceny, Deputy Layug was able to identify the suspect and made contact with her. She was issued a summons for shoplifting.”