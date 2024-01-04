Stafford unveils da Vinci XI surgical robot system

A robot is now assisting doctors at Stafford Hospital.

The hospital acquired a $2 million da Vinci XI surgical robot system for doctors to use. Officials said that the da Vinci robot is the first step in planning to build a robust robotics program at Stafford Hospital.

The hospital is the second in the Mary Washington Healthcare chain, which operates Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.

“We are incredibly thrilled to launch the Robotics Program at Stafford Hospital as patient well-being is our top priority. Our commitment to investing in a robotics surgery program is a testament to our dedication to innovation, exceptional healthcare, and staying true to our mission to improve the health of the people we serve in our community and surrounding counties,” said Debra Marinari, Associate Vice President, Hospital Operations.

The da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical (RAS) system is the most widely used robotic surgery system in the world and allows surgeons to perform a variety of surgical procedures across multiple specialties. Hospital officials said the robot makes surgeries efficient and minimally invasive, such as gynecological procedures.

Stafford Hospital has been a Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology since 2014, and the acquisition of this system will support the program’s goals of meeting the gynecologic surgery needs of patients in the Stafford community.

The operating room staff completed 120 hours of training to learn how to use the robot.