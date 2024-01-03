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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by Water’s End Brewery

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Serving fresh craft beer at four taprooms located throughout Northern Virginia! Visit us today to grab a flight and take some fresh craft beer with you to go!

 

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Dry conditions today & seasonal temps in the 40s. Some light rain/snow showers possible tonight into early Thursday morning, with mountain snow showers producing 1-2″ of snow through Thursday night.”

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind.

Tonight
A slight chance of rain showers after 1 am, mixing with snow after 4 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 31. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10 am and 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night
Clear, with a low of around 22. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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