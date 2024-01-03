Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by Water’s End Brewery

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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Dry conditions today & seasonal temps in the 40s. Some light rain/snow showers possible tonight into early Thursday morning, with mountain snow showers producing 1-2″ of snow through Thursday night.”

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain showers after 1 am, mixing with snow after 4 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 31. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10 am and 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low of around 22. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.