“The new year signals change, specifically new laws which will take effect in Virginia, especially in the health care sector,” reports Sarah Roderick-Fitch at The Center Square. “The Commonwealth will see a slew of new laws aimed at improving health insurance coverage, recognizing specific out-of-state counseling licenses, streamlining home studies for adoption and changes to the state’s medical marijuana oversight.”
New year, new laws coming to the commonwealth
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