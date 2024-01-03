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Hospitals welcome 2024 babies

By Uriah Kiser
Baby Asher was born to parents Apryl and Caleb at Stafford Hospital.

Here’s a look at several New Year’s babies born at hospitals across our area.

Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg: “Mary Washington Hospital welcomed the first baby of the new year born in the Fredericksburg region. Baby girl Elaine Margot was born at 12:11 a.m. to Andrea Zevallos Paravicino and Aaron Hiler of Fredericksburg, weighing six pounds and 12 ounces.

Stafford Hospital: “Stafford Hospital welcomed their first baby born in the new year at 7:16 p.m. Baby Asher was born to parents Apryl and Caleb.”

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge: “Of the babies born yesterday here at SNVMC on Jan. 1, 2024, the mothers have declined to have photos taken and shared with media or via social media.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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