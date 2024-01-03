Hospitals welcome 2024 babies

Here’s a look at several New Year’s babies born at hospitals across our area.

Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg: “Mary Washington Hospital welcomed the first baby of the new year born in the Fredericksburg region. Baby girl Elaine Margot was born at 12:11 a.m. to Andrea Zevallos Paravicino and Aaron Hiler of Fredericksburg, weighing six pounds and 12 ounces.

Stafford Hospital: “Stafford Hospital welcomed their first baby born in the new year at 7:16 p.m. Baby Asher was born to parents Apryl and Caleb.”

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge: “Of the babies born yesterday here at SNVMC on Jan. 1, 2024, the mothers have declined to have photos taken and shared with media or via social media.”