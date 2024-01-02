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Today’s weather forecast | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

By Uriah Kiser

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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Areas of clouds will gradually clear today east of the Appalachians, with northwesterly winds gusting 15-25 mph at times. High temperatures will be near average.”

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 33. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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