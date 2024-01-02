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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Areas of clouds will gradually clear today east of the Appalachians, with northwesterly winds gusting 15-25 mph at times. High temperatures will be near average.”

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of rain after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 33. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.