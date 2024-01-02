‘SHOAH’ to take the stage in Woodbridge starting this weekend

Castaways Theatre: “The Holocaust is a passion of mine. I lost family in the Holocaust and those that I knew who survived, I could always see the pain in their eyes, it never left. When I first saw the documentary in 1985, I was mesmerized. As I got more enveloped in the theatre, I knew I wanted to adapt the transcript to stage,” said Dr. Harry Kantrovich (play director).”

“SHOAH is the stage adaptation of the award-winning 1985 film documentary by French director Claude Lanzmann. The original 9-hour film has been condensed for the stage and includes interviews with Holocaust survivors, former members of Nazi organizations, and residents of communities near the death camps. The goal of SHOAH is unique and single-minded: to describe in detail the inhumanity of the “Final Solution” during the World War II years of 1942-1944.”

“Performances in 2024 will be at the AJ Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge VA on Fridays and Saturdays, January 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7:30 PM and Sundays, January 7, 14 at 2 PM. Order tickets today at castawaystheatre.org. Castaways is partially supported by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment of the Arts.

“Castaways Theatre is a non-profit theater company. Castaways seeks to enrich and entertain a range of audiences through a variety of live productions that enhance the cultural life of the community.”