Habitat for Humanity repairs Dale City home

Habitat for Humanity Prince William County: “Habitat for Humanity PWC partnered with Ms. Katherine Howell to provide much-needed repairs on her Dale City [in the 5200 Block of Miles Court on December 7 and 8, 2023] home through our critical home repair program. Shingles, facia boards, soffit, guttering, and rotted trim boards on nine windows of Ms. Howell’s home had to be updated to combat the wear and tear her home has gone through.”

“Then it was time to move into the interior. The biggest project would be to blow insulation into the attic, but our volunteers handled this task with the greatest of ease. Dave Williams threw on his suit and got to work in the attic, while Bob Swenson kept the insulation machine fed. These two bring a whole new meaning to teamwork and showing what it takes to get the job done.”

“This concluded our last critical home repair for 2023, and special thanks to our volunteers for stepping in to give us a hand-up for Ms. Howell’s home repair.”

The total repair cost $5,500.