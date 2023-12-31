NOVEC now accepting Youth Tour applications

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative: “Applications are being accepted through Feb. 16 for the 2024 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour, an annual all-expenses-paid, week-long event in Washington, D.C., sponsored by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).”

“Applicants must be high school sophomores or juniors whose homes are served by Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC); eligibility extends to public, private, and home-schooled students.”

“NOVEC will sponsor up to four students for the event in June 2024. NOVEC’s representatives will join more than a thousand young men and women from electric co-ops across the country. Youth Tour participants will meet congressional representatives, tour museums, historic sites and memorials, and enjoy events and entertainment.”

“The students all come together for Youth Day, where they can interact and hear speakers who provide insight into the roles electric co-ops play in their communities. Youth Tour gives students the opportunity to see the nation’s capital up close, learn about the political process and interact with their elected officials.”

How to Apply:

“Download and complete the Youth Tour application, and email it to [email protected], or mail a completed application package with all accompanying materials to: NOVEC, attn. Youth Tour, P.O. Box 2710, Manassas, 20108.”

“The completed application, essay, and two letters of recommendation must be received by 5 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2024. The letters of recommendation must be emailed or mailed separately from the application. After reviewing the applications, NOVEC will interview candidates in-person.”

“If you are unable to download the application or have other questions, email [email protected].”