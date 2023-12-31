Authorities search for suspect in Stafford slaying

Stafford authorities are searching for a Westmoreland County man they say shot and killed a man on Deacon Road.
Deputies were called to the scene, near White Oak Road and the Virginia Virginia Department of Transportation Residency, early Saturday to find a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Emergency crews took the unidentified 33-year-old victim, of King George, to a hospital where he died.
Darren Jamal Newman, 29, of Westmoreland County is the suspect. The victim knew his killer, police said.
Here’s the full report from the sheriff’s office:
At 12:23 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Deacon Road. Deputies located a 33-year-old male from King George at the scene with several gunshot wounds. The deputies began first aid and the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries earlier this morning.
As a result of the investigation, detectives have identified Darren Jamal Newman, 29, of Westmoreland County as the suspect. Newman is currently wanted for second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information on Newman’s location is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400 or 911. Newman should be considered armed and dangerous. His photo is attached to this release. The dark colored sedan involved in the homicide has been located.
Thank you to the deputies and Fire and Rescue personnel for their work to try and save the victim. Please keep the victim’s family in your thoughts and prayers. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.