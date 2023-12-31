Authorities search for suspect in Stafford slaying

Stafford authorities are searching for a Westmoreland County man they say shot and killed a man on Deacon Road.

Deputies were called to the scene, near White Oak Road and the Virginia Virginia Department of Transportation Residency, early Saturday to find a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews took the unidentified 33-year-old victim, of King George, to a hospital where he died.

Darren Jamal Newman, 29, of Westmoreland County is the suspect. The victim knew his killer, police said.

Here’s the full report from the sheriff’s office: