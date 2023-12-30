DUI report: He choo-choo-chose the wrong way

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents.

“All aboard the DUI Express. A 54-year-old Stafford man riding on the train tracks rides directly to Rappahannock Regional Jail.”

“On December 28th at approximately 7:26 p.m. Deputy W.E. Trainor responded to the Arkendale Road Railroad Crossing for a report of a vehicle stuck on the tracks. When Deputy Trainor arrived, he observed just that, a Dodge where a CSX rail car should be. The driver advised he made a wrong turn and got stuck. When Deputy Trainor inquired why the driver did not get out of the vehicle due to the obviously dangerous situation, the driver advised he was a “fixer” and wanted to figure it out himself. He would not be able to engineer a way to fix this situation.”

“Trains had to be shut down while the vehicle was removed. While conversing with the driver, Deputy Trainor noticed several signs of intoxication. The driver also admitted to consuming “some vodka” prior to driving. After conducting field sobriety tests, the driver was issued a one-way ticket to jail. He was charged with driving under the influence second offense within five years with a blood alcohol content greater than .2. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond.”

“With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, make sure you start the new year off right by driving sober. Drive sober or get pulled over.”

“IHOP, 320 Worth Avenue, 12/28, 4:15 p.m. Deputy R.J. Reed responded to a disturbance. The caller advised a male was picking a fight with the wall of the business. When Deputy Reed arrived, he located the suspect laying on the ground. The suspect thought he was in Woodbridge, and had strong signs of intoxication. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”