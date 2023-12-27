Orange man racks up charges after foot pursuit on I-95

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “A repeat trespasser was discovered to be trespassing once again and attempted to avoid his fate. On December 22nd at approximately 8:13 p.m. Deputy X.D. Bates was in the area of Garrison Woods when he observed Trevor Sutphin, 23, of Orange, driving a vehicle. Deputy Bates was familiar with Sutphin and knew he was trespassed from the area.”

“Deputy Bates began following the vehicle when he observed him make several traffic infractions. As the vehicle entered Northbound I-95, Deputy Bates turned on his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop. While Sutphin pulled over, it wouldn’t take him long to jump out of the vehicle and flee into the woods. A perimeter was established, but deputies were unable to locate him.”

“The next day, Deputy Bates responded with the newly obtained warrants to a residence in Garrison Woods Sutphin has been known to visit. Deputy Bates made contact with Sutphin and he was detained without further incident. Due to Sutphin trespassing again and violating a protective order, two more charges were added to the stack.”

“Sutphin was charged with eluding police, driving while suspended, failing to maintain the lane of travel, driving without a seatbelt, two counts of violating a protective order, and trespassing. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”