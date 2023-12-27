The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

“Intersection of Warrenton Road and Melchers Drive, 12/25, 3:10 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to an indecent exposure call. The caller advised they observed what they thought to be two people having sex in a Prius. When Deputy Richardson arrived on scene, he observed a female bottomless shaking her hips towards Warrenton Road. After putting her clothes back on, she attempted to leave despite being informed she was detained. Deputy Richardson observed several signs of her being under the influence. While before the magistrate, the suspects less than cooperative behavior continued when she assaulted a jail staff member. She was charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication, obstruction of justice, and assault and battery on jail staff. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”

“Intersection of Richmond Highway and Garrisonville Road, 12/24, 12:46 a.m. Sergeant E.E. West was traveling on Richmond Highway when she observed a Mustang traveling 77 MPH in a 45

MPH zone. Sergeant West conducted a traffic stop as Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen responded to

assist. The driver had signs of being intoxicated and gave the classic response that he consumed only “two beers.” It was also discovered he had no driver’s license. The driver was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and no driver’s license. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.”

“Bertram Boulevard, 12/24, 7:15 p.m. Deputy P.J. Leon responded to a single-vehicle auto accident. The driver had reversed out of a driveway and directly into a ditch. While the driver stated it was because she backed out too far, Deputy Leon hypothesized the real reason for the crash was due to the two mixed drinks she admitted to consuming. After conducting field sobriety tests, the driver was placed into handcuffs. She was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, as well as, failure to maintain control of her vehicle. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”