Prince William

Prince William County public officials swearing-in ceremony

By Uriah Kiser

Prince William County Government: “The Swearing-In Ceremony for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, the Clerk to the Circuit Court, the Commonwealth’s Attorney, and the Sheriff will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Merchant Hall at the Hylton Performing Arts Centers, 10960 George Mason Circle in Manassas. The public is invited to attend the ceremony and stay for the reception immediately following.”

“Those unable to attend can watch the ceremony live on the county’s YouTube channel.”

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