Man with the bag: Santa escorted across Stafford County

[Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office][Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office]

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office set out to bring joy to needy families in our area.

Two convoys of deputies traveled to the Olde Forge and England Run neighborhoods before ending at the Harmony at Falls Run Rehab Facility.

Deputies visited Paradise Estates MHP, Foxwood Village, and the Garrison Woods subdivision in North Stafford.

More than 175 children received toys, which the department collected from November 1 until December 18, spokesman Ryan Wilbur said.

Donation boxes were set up at Fire Stations 2, 12, and 14 and the sheriff’s office on Courthouse Road. Deputies also visited Target and Walmart on December 2 and 3 to solicit toy donations from shoppers.

“Us, as well as many partners we work with, all seek to better our community. Until there comes a day where no family struggles around the holidays, we will continue to provide support to those who need it,” said Wilbur.