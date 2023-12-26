ArtFactory to host Circuit Court Valentine’s Day weddings bash

The Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk: “Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith is planning civil celebrant weddings and vow renewals for her 6th Annual Valentine’s Day Bash. Couples can exchange vows in an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family on February 14, 2024, at the Art Factory, a contemporary art hub located in the refurbished historic Hopkins Candy Factory building in downtown Manassas, Virginia.”

“Every year, Clerk Smith hosts a Valentine’s Day Bash to provide couples with special civil celebrant ceremonies. The Bash is intended to be a full day of elegant courthouse-style weddings and vow renewals. Clerk Smith’s annual Valentine’s Day Bash brings together couples and the community to celebrate love.”

“It worked out that [the Clerk’s 2023 Valentine’s Day Bash] was happening on a special day for us, the anniversary of our first date, and when we could celebrate with our family,” said one couple. At last year’s celebration, couples renewed their vows after 15 to 40 years of marriage, and some read handwritten vows in adoration of their partners, which made the occasion unforgettable.”

“All couples are welcome! To schedule your marriage license application and ceremony at the Clerk’s 2024 Valentine’s Day Bash, please contact the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at 703-792-6015 or email [email protected].”