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Aquia Harbour Host Lions collect donate $5,000 in food to Empowerhouse

By Uriah Kiser
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Aquia Harbour Host Lions Club: “On the evening of 9 December, Aquia Harbour Host Lions Club held the 8th Annual Blue Santa event in Aquia Harbour. While traversing through the Harbour neighborhood, the 24 volunteers from the Lions, Leos, Aquia Harbour Police Department, and Rescue Squad collected over three pickup trucks of donations valued at over $5,000 for Empowerhouse.”

“Empowerhouse is a non-profit organization providing confidential domestic violence assistance in the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, and Caroline. These services include a free and confidential 24-hour hotline, a temporary emergency shelter, information, referrals, and advocacy,” its website states.

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