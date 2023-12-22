Pedestrian struck 10 days ago dies

A pedestrian struck on December 12 in Dale City has died. Prince William police reported the following information.

“Fatal Crash Investigation – On December 12 at 5:33PM, crash investigators responded to the area of Hoadly Rd and Queen Chapel Dr in [Dale City] to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2015 Toyota TC was traveling east on Hoadly Rd approaching the intersection when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Hoadly Rd outside of a crosswalk, wearing dark-color clothing. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he later died from injuries sustained in the collision on December 21. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.”

“The deceased pedestrian was identified as Muhammad Moinuddin BHUIYAN, 60, of Woodbridge.”

“The driver of the 2015 Toyota TC was identified as a 25-year-old man of Woodbridge.”