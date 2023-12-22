‘Dedication & bravery:’ Officers honored for stopping man who tried to drive into them, threatened neighborhood

Prince William police honored five officers for their good work in October 2023.

Master Police Officers Grayson and Gudaitis and Officers Brent, Grimaldos, and McBride were honored.

Prince William police wrote:

“In October 2023, MPO Grayson responded to a report of a suspicious person and located a man driving around a neighborhood. As he exited his vehicle, the driver intentionally drove at MPO Grayson causing him to take evasive action to avoid being injured. The driver then eluded Officer McBride while exiting the neighborhood. The driver continued to drive recklessly, almost striking additional officers before also eluding Officer Grimaldos’ efforts to stop him. Officer Grimaldos remained with the vehicle, giving location updates while fellow officers blocked roadways to ensure the safety of the community. Officer Brent and MPO Gudaitis were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device rendering the vehicle inoperable before the driver was taken into custody.”

“The driver clearly posed a significant danger to the community and ignored multiple officers’ commands to stop. He attempted to harm several officers and placed the lives of those traveling in the area in danger. MPO Grayson, MPO Gudaitis, Officer Brent, Officer Grimaldos, and Officer McBride used effective communication to stop this person from further harm to the community. The officers are recognized for their quick actions, dedication, and bravery.”