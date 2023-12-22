Before we head for a long Christmas weekend, I wish each of you a happy holiday with the ones you hold dear.

There’s been so much bad news, especially from national outlets: War, inflation, crime, etc.

That’s why locally, we’ve tried to find more stories that make you smile and impact your life. It makes us happy to tell these stories and even happier when you, our members, send us news tips and your photos and interact with us daily.

For me, it’s been a joyous year as my wife and I celebrated the birth of our son, Theodore, our second child, in October. He, like our daughter, who came nearly four years before him, is a bright light in our family.

Here at work, I’ve had the pleasure of working with many bright lights in the form of our freelance interns, work-based learning students, our supporting members, and devoted advertisers, all of whom make this project — to bring local news to our communities — not only possible but worthwhile.

We’ll be back on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. Of course, we’ll post any breaking news that may come in the meantime.

Merry Christmas,

Uriah Kiser

Founder and Publisher

Potomac Local News