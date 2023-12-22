Manassas woman dies in southwest Virginia crash

A Manassas woman died on Interstate 77 in southwest Virginia, state police report.

“Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 77 southbound in Carroll County on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at 8:32 p.m. A 2004 Acura MDX, driven by Thomas P. Southard, 67, of Manassas, Va., went off the left side of the interstate and hit an embankment at the three-mile marker. The vehicle also overturned. Southard suffered minor injuries.”

“A passenger, Pamela J. Stewart, 69, of Manassas, Va., was ejected. Stewart died later at the hospital. She was not wearing a seat belt. Southard was wearing a seat belt. Southard has been charged with failure to maintain control.”